A private graveside service for Mr. Milton Lee Harmon Sr., of Pocomoke City, Md., will be held Saturday at 12:30 PM at the New Beginnings Church Cemetery, Wattsville, Va. A private family viewing will be held two hours prior to the graveside service at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md. Pastor Jamar Jackson will be the Eulogist. Services are being provided by the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.
Related Posts
Mr. Isaiah ‘Zai’ Townsend of Horntown
January 16, 2020
Mr. James Allen Butler Sr.
September 26, 2018
Mary Etta Bishop
December 1, 2017
Rev. Philip Gene Godwin
November 5, 2018
Local Conditions
May 15, 2020, 4:28 pm
Sunny
82°F
82°F
18 mph
real feel: 82°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 50%
wind speed: 18 mph WSW
wind gusts: 22 mph
UV-Index: 5
sunrise: 5:53 am
sunset: 8:05 pm