A private graveside service for Mr. Milton Lee Harmon Sr., of Pocomoke City, Md., will be held Saturday at 12:30 PM at the New Beginnings Church Cemetery, Wattsville, Va. A private family viewing will be held two hours prior to the graveside service at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md. Pastor Jamar Jackson will be the Eulogist. Services are being provided by the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.