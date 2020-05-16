Northampton County reported its eighth COVID-19 death in Saturday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health.

Accomack County added 20 new COVID-19 cases, for an overall total of 668. Accomack County’s numbers will break the 1,000 mark this week, following the announcement from the County’s two poultry plants that approximately 500 of its 3,000 employees tested positive. Northampton County reported three new cases, for an overall total of 196, approximately 100 of these are from the outbreak at Heritage Hall.

Despite the increase in positive tests for the Eastern Shore following the testing at the plants and drive through testing at the Eastern Shore Community College, hospitalizations for the Eastern Shore remain relatively low. Accomack County reported two new hospitalizations Saturday morning, for a total of 30, and Northampton County reported no new hospitalizations, leaving its overall total at 13. Accomack County reported no new deaths.

Virginia reported 994 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the state confirmed total to 28,233, as well as 71 new probable cases, for a total of 1,450. Virginia reported 67 new confirmed hospitalizations, for an overall total of 3,697, and no new probable hospitalizations. The Virginia Department of Health also reported 24 new COVID-19 deaths, for a total of 968, and one new probable death, for a total of 34. 589 of Virginia’s deaths have been reported from nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

According to the Virginia Hospital and Health Care Association, Virginia’s current hospitalizations continue to fall. Virginia now has 1,505 confirmed and probable COVID-19 hospitalizations, down 28 from Thursday, and 1,020 confirmed COVID-19 current hospitalizations, down 17 from Thursday. The Virginia Department of Health reports a large availability of hospital beds in the state currently in the graphic shown below.

