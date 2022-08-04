Pictured: The Eastern Shore Christian Businessmen’s Association presented $1,000 scholarships to Hannah Bradford and Chelsea Mapp at its July meeting at the Island House Restaurant in Wachapreague. Pictured at left center are Hannah Bradford with her parents Wendy and Dan Bradford. Pictured at right center are Chelsea Mapp and her mother Claudia Mapp. Back center is Vernon Bell, scholarship chairman for the ESCBA.

The Eastern Shore Christian Businessmen’s Association presented $1,000 scholarships to Hannah Bradford and Chelsea Mapp at its July meeting at the Island House Restaurant in Wachapreague.

The scholarships are based on academics, extracurricular activities, and community involvement. In addition each candidate is interviewed by the scholarship committee and writes an essay on the importance of Christian ethics in their lives.

Bradford, the daughter of Dan and Wendy Bradford of Belle Haven, was homeschooled by her mother. By taking online classes at Eastern Shore Community College and Liberty University, she maintained a 3.88 grade point average and will enter Lee University in Cleveland, Tenn. as a sophomore this year.

Bradford participated in a wide range of community and church activities, including a home school drama club, weekly girls Bible study, Operation Christmas Child, Walk for Life, and volunteered at an outpatient Physical Therapy Center.

Bradford’s youth pastor at His Way Fellowship in Melfa stated, “Hannah is exceptionally gifted at making others feel comfortable and always maintains a positive attitude.”

Bradford read her essay to the group and added she is interested in pursuing a career in ministry and also as a homeschool math tutor.

Mapp, the daughter of Claudia Mapp of Painter, graduated from Nandua and will attend Virginia Commonwealth University with plans to major in psychology, She finished 29th in a class of 141 and completed several Advanced Placement courses. She is certified in a number of Microsoft computer programs and CPR. She was voted Nandua’s Homecoming Queen last fall.

Mapp enjoys working with children and served at Eastern Shore Family YMCA , The Accomack Parks and Recreation Department and the Accomack County 4-H Camp, supervising youth activities and assisting camp counselors.

At her Mt. Zion Baptist Church, she has participated in the youth department, volunteered for the Thanksgiving Food Drive and served as an usher. Her pastor stated, “Chelsea is kind, modest and enjoys interacting with members and friends in the church and community.”

Mapp also read her essay on the role of Christian ethics in her life.

Scholarship chairman Vernon Bell made the presentations.

