(left to right) Patricia Morrison-Director Division of Registered Apprenticeship, Virginia Dept of Labor & Industry, Juanita Harrison-Program Specialist, Division of Registered Apprenticeship, Gary Pan-Virginia Commissioner of Labor & Industry, Jim Shaeffer-President of ESCC, Jay Jones-Program Manager, Kira Aerospace, Jim Ruh-Machine Shop Supervisor, Peraton, Harold Cherrix-Production Manager, Peraton, Jon Farrell-Lead Journeyman CNC Technician, Kira Aerospace, and Sean McCusty-Division of Registered Apprenticeship.

Thursday, July 28th, Eastern Shore Community College hosted Gary Pan (Commissioner of Virginia’s Department of Labor & Industry), Patricia Morrison (Director Virginia’s Registered Apprenticeship Division), and members of their leadership teams for the signing of a Registered Apprenticeship agreement with Peraton Corp, one of the many innovative business partners supporting the growth of America’s space program at NASA Wallops Island.

Through the agreement, ESCC and Peraton will work together to provide job experience and technical education for this new generation of rocket-making specialists. The program will begin with CNC (Computer Numerical Control) Machining education, and grow to provide more advanced machining skills as employees progress in their careers.

This is just the latest step by Your Eastern Shore Community College to prepare the residents of our community to advance professionally and make the Eastern Shore an even better place to work and live.

For more information, contact Scott Hall at ESCC Workforce Development by email or 757-789-7979.

