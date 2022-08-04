The Rotary Club of Cape Charles received a $9,800 grant from Virginia Humanities Tuesday.

The grant will fund research and development of a Walking Tour (print and digital versions) of African American historic sites in the town of Cape Charles on Virginia’s Eastern Shore, building in part on the work of historian Frances Bibbins Latimer.

The Virginia Humanities announced eighteen new grants totaling $153,200 to nonprofit organizations across the Commonwealth.

“We’ve been supporting humanities-based projects across Virginia since our founding in 1974,” said Matthew Gibson, Virginia Humanities’ executive director. “This round of grants reaches from Arlington and Fairfax in Northern Virginia to Cape Charles on Virginia’s Eastern Shore, and to Konnarock in Southwest Virginia. They support projects by museums, libraries, historical societies, and historic sites that are the cultural centers of rural, suburban, and metropolitan communities across the state.”

“Our grantees connect us to new ideas, new perspectives; to pieces of the Virginia story we did not know and to communities in parts of the state we would have difficulty reaching otherwise,” said David Bearinger, senior director of Grants & Global Virginia Programs. “Seven of the grants in this most recent cycle are to organizations that have never received support from Virginia Humanities before. We are grateful to these and to all our grantees over the past forty-seven years, as indispensable partners nourishing every aspect of our work statewide.”

In May, Virginia Humanities announced changes to our grants programs. Two new grants programs (Regular Grants and Rapid Grants) were announced along with changes that streamlined the application and reporting process, making the grants programs more accessible.

