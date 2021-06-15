By Linda Cicoira

Several local residents were indicted earlier this month by an Accomack grand jury on violent offenses including a county man alleged to have stabbed someone more than a dozen times.

Twenty-four-year-old David Joseph Fisher, of Chincoteague Road, in New Church, was indicted on counts of breaking into the home of Raquan Custis, of Holly Ridge Drive, in Melfa, and stabbing Custis 13 times in the back, head, and upper arm.

The attack occurred Feb. 28, and punctured Custis’ lung, according to court records. Fisher was arrested the same day.

Twenty-nine-year-old Raphael Lamont Bailey, of Linhaven Circle, in Painter, was indicted on counts of robbery, use of a firearm, and malicious maiming of Dwaine Hargis, of Parksley, on Dec. 13. Bailey was also indicted on counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle valued at more than $1,000 that belonged to Shielda Bailey and burglary at the residence of John Davis. The latter incidents occurred Dec. 27. Bailey was arrested March 2.

Forty-one-year-old Latrell Rashawn Davis, of Woodlands Drive, in Onancock, was indicted on a count of robbing Peter Hawk of $30 while putting him in fear of bodily harm, on Feb. 13.

Thirty-four-year-old Robert William Palmer, of Taylor Creek Drive, in Pungoteague, was indicted on a count of abduction by force, on Jan. 21.

Thirty-two-year-old Mahesh Alvin Sharp, of Savage Street, in Painter, was indicted on a count of unlawfully wounding Patrick McGill Jr., of Salisbury, Md., on Dec. 22.

Forty-seven-year-old Yardley Terome Townsend, of Palm Bay, Fla., was indicted on a count of attempted indecent liberties of a child younger than 18, between March 1 and April 30, 2019. Townsend was arrested Oct. 30, 2020.

Sixty-year-old Chester Ray West, of Crown Point Road, in Burke, Va., was indicted on five counts of failing to register as a Tier III sex offender. The charges occurred when he was living in Accomack between Nov. 25 and Feb. 1. West was arrested on Feb. 4.

Forty-one-year-old Crystal Marie Apgar, of Snow Hill Lane, in Pocomoke, Md., was indicted on a count of embezzling property valued at $1,000 or more that belonged to State Line Corp., also known as Dixieland. The incident occurred between Oct. 31 and Nov. 14.

Thirty-seven-year-old Robert Elmer Johnson III, of Matthew Road in Parksley, was indicted on a second or subsequent offense of shoplifting, which is a felony. The incident occurred June 20, 2020, at Walmart.

Forty-two-year-old Antalf M. Nottingham, of Shady Lane, in Nassawadox, was indicted on counts of eluding police and possession with intent to distribute cocaine on Dec. 16, 2020.

Fifty-seven-year-old Scott Francis Ward, of Atlantic Road, in Assawoman, was indicted on a count of making a false statement on a firearm transaction form, on Sept. 21.

