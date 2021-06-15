The Nandua baseball team shuts out Amelia by a score of 10-0 in the quarter-finals of the division 2 baseball tournament.

Cade Williams started on the mound for the Warriors. He pitched 4 and 2/3 innings giving up 2 hits and striking out 11. Dylan Ross came in relief and pitched 1/3 of an inning and struck out 1.

Offensively, the Warriors were led by Tyler Green and Dylan Ross with 3 hits each. Tyler Green had a double and 3 rbi’s.

Dylan Ross had a home run and 2 rbi’s. Ben Stodgill went 2-3 and scored a run. Luke Parks, Everett Savage, Dylan Marshall, and Cade Williams each had hits.

The Warriors will be in action again this afternoon as they will be hosting Randolph Henry at 3pm.

.