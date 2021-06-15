After a successful career as the Director of Planning of the Accomack-Northampton Planning District Commission, recently Shannon Alexander has been hired by the Virginia Department of Recreation and Conservation Natural Heritage Program as the Coastal Region Steward and the Regional Supervisor in the Division of Natural Heritage.

Shannon was born in Williamsburg, VA, but raised primarily on the Outer Banks of NC. She has extensive experience along shorelines from Florida to Maine and internationally in Thailand and New Zealand. She enjoys being out in natural areas and sharing them with others, which she has also been doing since 2012 through her ecotour company Bay Country Kayaking.

In addition to responsibility for managing and maintaining the Natural Area Preserves (NAPs) on the Eastern Shore, Shannon also has responsibility for all the NAPS in the new Coastal Region. The ES Master Naturalists are pleased to announce that Shannon has graciously agreed to become their Chapter Advisor. In light of her educational training as an Environmental Scientist with a BS from UNC-Wilmington and a Master’s Degree from Nova Southeastern University in Florida in Coastal Planning, the ES Master Naturalists look forward to Shannon’s leadership for their activities in educational outreach, stewardship of the NAPs and citizen science projects.

