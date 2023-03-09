On Friday, March 10th at 6pm, Shore History will host Tangier Island photographer, Cameron Evans, to speak at the Onancock Baptist Church about his experience growing up on the small island just 11 miles away from the mouth of Onancock Creek. Following the lecture, a reception and exhibit viewing will be held at Ker Place complete with fresh Tangier Oysters and a chance to meet the young photographer.

“Growing up on Tangier was a unique experience that I truly cherished,” says the 22 year old photographer, “”I began working when I was 10 years old in the floats of my dad’s crab shanty. Learning about the water business has always been a big part of my life. Whether I did the work myself or watched other watermen work the water, I was fully immersed and appreciative of the craft.”

Evans received his first camera for his 16th birthday. Since then, he has been photographing Tangier, perfecting his craft, capturing scenic landscapes, wildlife, and the day to day of hardworking Tangier watermen. A recent graduate from Virginia Wesleyan University, Evans is also a waterfowl guide and gallery owner on the island. He started receiving media attention as a high school student and has notably worked alongside Jay Fleming, long time Chesapeake Bay photographer from Annapolis, Maryland.

As for Evans’ inspiration, he attributes that to preserving the island through his lens as it faces an uncertain future. “Realizing that the place I lived was dwindling due to coastal erosion and an aging population, I wanted to capture how life on Tangier has been through my experiences,” Evans states. “The lands were changing in front of my eyes as it had for the other islanders that lived here hundreds of years ago.”

Evans’ photographs will be on exhibit at Ker Place and available for purchase from March 10th through May 2023. Ker Place is open Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m. For more information on the exhibit or the photography of Cameron Evans, please call Shore History at (757) 787-8012, visit shorehistory.org, or follow Evans on Facebook and Instagram @cameronevans242.