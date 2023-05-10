Chincoteague Island, VA-May 8, 2023: Chincoteague Island celebrates National Travel and Tourism Week with Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) by showcasing its vibrant community where tourism stimulates economic growth, creates new businesses, and improves the quality of life for locals.

Vibrant communities are places with authentic local culture from art and music to annual events, food & drink, and outdoor recreation. Chincoteague Island, Virginia’s ONLY resort island, boasts year-round cultural events, local artisans, outdoor recreation, fresh coastal cuisine, and festivals — all in a charming seaside setting. Gaining inspiration from natural surroundings, decoy carvers, artists, and photographers enjoy ever-changing scenes and wildlife to capture in their one-of-a-kind creations. Sandwiched between Wallops Island, home of NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility, and Assateague Island, where nature trails lead to wild Chincoteague Ponies and fascinating wildlife, Chincoteague Island provides refuge to visitors and a year-round residential population of approximately 3,000 people.

A bustling tourism economy provides numerous hospitality job opportunities while nature or science related jobs can be found just a short distance away. Chincoteague Island is home to the Saltwater Cowboys and the world-famous Annual Pony Roundup, Swim and Auction of wild ponies—perhaps the most unique event in Virginia. The Chincoteague Pony has recently earned the honorable distinction of becoming the Official State Pony for Virginia, which will further enhance the visitor experience to this magical island where storybook people and ponies live. Marguerite Henry’s classic children’s book, Misty of Chincoteague, written in 1947, ushered in a wave of tourism surrounding a local family and beautiful little filly named Misty. “Chincoteague Island is a vibrant community on Virginia’s Eastern Shore providing an unparalleled quality of life for full or part-time residents and short term visitors. It’s a place to call home— for any length of time”, said Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce executive director Evelyn Shotwell.

National Travel and Tourism Week is an annual tradition created by the U.S. Travel Association when travel and tourism professionals across the country unite to celebrate the value travel holds for the economy, businesses, and personal well-being. More information on National Travel and Tourism Week can be found at ustravel.org.

VTC will be showcasing vibrant communities across Virginia throughout the week.

“We want to show how essential travel is to every part of the industry and nearly everything we do,” said Rita McClenny, President and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation. “National Travel and Tourism Week is a perfect opportunity to celebrate the value tourism brings to Virginia’s economy, businesses, and communities.” Tourism is big business in Virginia. In 2021, visitors to Virginia spent $25.2 billion, which supported 185,000 work opportunities and contributed $1.8 billion in state and local taxes. Visitors to Accomack County spent $245 million, and contributed $13.5 million in state and local taxes.

To learn more about the “Beautiful Land Across the Water”, visit www.chincoteaguechamber.com and come to see us soon! You’ll love where we take you.