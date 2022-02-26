Jeannette and Tony Edwards are happy to announce the sale of their business, Edwards’ Seafood in Onley, to Gina and Willie Taylor of Onancock.

Willie, who has been working the Eastern Shore waters for 25 years, and Gina will continue the same Edwards’ Seafood quality. They plan to have additional fresh seafood items along with cooked seafood offerings ready to take home and eat.

Jeannette and Tony extend an extra-special thank-you to the public for their continued support for 37 years by adding, “You all have been wonderful customers, and our heartfelt appreciation goes out to you for your devotion. We look forward to the Taylors’ next 37 years of providing the best seafood and customer service. They are ready to serve you!”

And don’t worry about Tony. He’ll still be working the water and tending his pots – with Jeannette’s direction, of course.

.