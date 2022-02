https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MX5OqyBYKh4

https://www.lifehack.org/842048/when-life-knocks-you-down

MORNING GOLD: On my way into work this morning, my mind was rambling through my life experiences so far looking at all the Kelley Adventures, the joys as well as the challenges, the side steps, the times I fell down, the mistakes made as well as the impossible things accomplished. What a crazy ride life can be at times!The overarching theme (or lesson, if you will) that I noticed was the lesson of getting back up every single time. It became part of my stubborn determination to not be kept down or held hostage by the hardships that come along in life but, rather, to embrace resilience and get back in the game.When I got into work, I found an article that spoke to the subject and offered some more insight. The article, in part, said, "There will be times when you feel like you’re on top of the world, while other times, you may feel like you’re at rock bottom. Most of us will sway on both ends of the continuum at some point in our lives.Playing with the unknown makes the journey through life equally exciting and terrifying.If you’ve been clinging to dear life with the belief that life is supposed to be linear, you’re in for a rude awakening.When bad things happen, it’s natural to feel down. You may even fall into the trap of assuming that things will never get better. Unfortunately, this mindset is the very thing that keeps so many people stuck in one place and drowning in victimhood.This wild ride that we call in life is actually an endless string of highs and lows, successes and failures, setbacks and comebacks. This is why it is imperative that you develop your resilience muscle."I backed up the gold thoughts this morning with TobyMac's song Get Back Up which you can hear by following this link:You turned away when I looked you in the eye,And hesitated when I asked if you were alright,Seems like you're fighting for your life,But why? Oh why?Wide awake in the middle of your nightmare,You saw it comin' but it hit you outta nowhere,And there's always scarsWhen you fall that farWe lose our way,We get back up againIt's never too late to get back up again,One day you're gonna shine again,You may be knocked down,But not out forever,Lose our way,We get back up again,So get up, get up,You gonna shine again,Never too late to get back up again,You may be knocked down,But not out forever(May be knocked down but not out forever)You're rolled out at the dawning of the dayHeart racin' as you made you little getaway,It feels like you've been runnin' all your lifeBut, why? Oh why?So you've pulled away from the love that would've been there,You start believin' that your situation's unfairBut there's always scars,When you fall that farWe lose our way,We get back up againNever too late to get back up again,One day, you're gonna shine again,You may be knocked down but not out forever,Lose our way, we get back up again,So get up, get upYou gonna shine againIt's never too late, to get back up againYou may be knocked down, but not out forever,May be knocked down, but not out forever!This is love callin', love callin', out to the broken,This is love callin'.This is love callin', love callin', out to the brokenThis is love callin'.This is love callin', love callin',I am so brokenThis is love callin' love callinWe lose our way, (way way way ay ay ay)We get back up, (get back up again)It's never too late (late late late ate ate ate)You may be knocked down but not out forever!Lose our way,We get back up again,So get up get upYou gonna shine againNever too late to get back up againYou may be knocked down,But not out forever,This is love (lose our way) callin' love callin' (get back up again)To the brokenThis is love (never too late) callin'(May be knocked down but not out forever)This is love (lose our way) callin' love callin' (we get back up again)To the brokenThis is love (never too late) callin'(May be knocked down but not out forever)This is love callin' love callin'Out to the broken,This is love callin'If you'd like to read the article in full which includes 5 steps to help "get back up" when life knocks you down, you can find it here: