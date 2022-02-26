In Friday’s Virginia Department of Health report that reflected reported COVID activity as of 5 p.m. Thursday, Accomack reported -1 in the test positive category with no hospitalizations and no deaths. Northampton reported +2 test positives and no hospitalizations. Northampton reported 4 deaths in Wednesday’s report. That number seemed high and we will keep an eye on the numbers for a possible correction.

In cases per 100,000, Virginia showed 393.8. Accomack and Northampton were both below the state average. In Accomack the number of test positives per 100,000 is 91.06. In Northampton the number of test positives per 100,000 was 171.3.

.