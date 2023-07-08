by Linda Cicoira

A 39-year-old Onley man pleaded guilty Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court to committing a sex offense involving a 13-year-old-girl in June of 2022.

In a plea agreement, Jonathan Martin Chavez admitted to aggravated sexual battery. In exchange for the plea, charges of rape and sodomy will not be prosecuted. The agreement also called for Chavez to be sentenced to 20 years in prison, the maximum term, with all but seven years suspended. Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan said one reason for the arrangement was the child “has a great deal of anxiety about testifying.”

Judge W. Revell Lewis III accepted the agreement and set sentencing for Nov. 9. A psychosexual evaluation was ordered along with a short-form presentence report.

In another case, 55-year-old David Leon Bailey, of Bloxom, pleaded guilty to a count of failure to register as a Tier III sex offender. Another identical count was not prosecuted. He was convicted of the charge in 2004 and 2010. A criminal history was ordered. Sentencing was set for August.