The Eastville Police Department and the Town of Eastville want to thank David L. Eder for his years of service to our town and our community. March 1st, 2022, David L. Eder officially retires as the Chief of Police and Town Administrator. The Town of Eastville wishes David Eder a Happy Retirement. The Town of Eastville announces that Robert W. Stubbs will take over as the Chief of Police and Town Administrator of the Town of Eastville on March 1st, 2022. Rob Stubbs has worked for the Town of Eastville Police Department since July of 2017. He has been serving in Law Enforcement since 2001. Chief Stubbs has a proven track record and has served the Citizens of Eastville, Cape Charles, and Northampton County with their respective departments since 2003. Chief Stubbs has provided leadership to the Town and to the Police Department during the past years while working with now retired David Eder. Chief Stubbs is excited to lead the Eastville Police Department and help the Town of Eastville and its citizens for the foreseeable future.