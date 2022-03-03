Photos are courtesy of Megan Ames:
Related Posts
Squirrel season officially open in Virginia
June 8, 2019
Local Sports Playoff Update
May 29, 2018
Broadwater sweeps Denbigh Baptist
January 13, 2021
Local Conditions
March 3, 2022, 5:34 am
Mostly clear
50°F
50°F
9 mph
real feel: 45°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 9 mph SW
wind gusts: 13 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:32 am
sunset: 5:59 pm
16 hours ago
Music played on old beat-up guitars. Tonight at 7pm on the weekly replay of the Franktown Jam Radio Show, streaming at elasticplayer.xyz/wesr/ ... See MoreSee Less