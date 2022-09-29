Hurricane/Tropical Storm Ian

Hurricane Ian has been downgraded to a Tropical Storm and continues its path North, with its remnants expected to impact the Eastern Shore of Virginia. Accomack County, the Town of Chincoteague, and Northampton County Emergency Management officials are advising all residents to prepare for these effects. Residents should continually monitor local media outlets for information regarding the track of Tropical Storm Ian as storm movement is subject to change.

High winds and significant rainfall from Hurricane Ian are currently forecast for the Eastern Shore. Wind gusts of up to 45 mph can be expected starting early Friday morning and continuing until Sunday afternoon. A Gale Warning and High Surf Advisories are active through Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts are predicted to be 3-6 inches through Saturday, with additional rainfall later Sunday into Monday. High tides and rainfall may lead to flooding, especially on the Bayside, with potential impacts to travel.

Virginia has declared a State of Emergency to allow the movement of resources to critical areas. No local Emergency Declaration has been made.

Preparation

Residents should prepare their homes by securing outdoor items such as lawn furniture, gas grills as well as consulting their hurricane preparedness plans.

Winds may be significant at times. Mobile homes and RV/camp lodging may be vulnerable to high wind damage. High winds may also topple trees.

Boat owners should ensure the security of vessels for high wind conditions as well as greater than normal tidal changes.

Low lying areas on the bayside may be vulnerable to tidal flooding. Residents should be aware of possible roadway flooding.

Residents should also prepare for periodic to sustained losses in electrical power associated with high wind conditions.

As with any major weather event, residents are asked to gather at least the following items in the event of loss of power and access to commercial business:

Bottled water ( one gallon per person, per day) for 3 days

Canned or packaged food for 3 days

Medications

Blankets / sleeping bags

First aid supplies

A non-electric can opener

Toiletries

Special items for infant, elderly or disabled family members

3 days of supplies for all pets in the household

Solar or battery powered radio

Corded telephone

Evacuation

No evacuation orders are being issued at this time.