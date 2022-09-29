1.14′ handicap ramp. In Atlantic. Va. Brand new. Aluminum with rails. Asking $1,500. 757-336-6000

2. L/f late model cars and truck in running condition reasonably priced also will consider non running cars must be complete text pics and price. F/S 1979 formula 233 cuddy cabin fishing boat new engine new outdrive new batteries turn key boat clear va titles to boat and trailer and receipts for all work done by local marina $5,500. 609-780-4960

3. Stanley power station for sale. 12 area rugs. Hunting clothes & boots, black powder caps and lead. 757-442-5513

4. LF 22 rifle, semi-automatic or bolt action. LF dock poles, 10-12 feet in length. 607-437-4782

5. Wheelchair lift for a van or car. Call for price (757)789-5287

6. Brand new lawn sweeper, pull behind lawnmower, 42 inch sweep, never out of the box, paid $300, asking $275 OBO. 757-665-7927 after 6 pm

7. 2013 Subaru Outback, 158k miles, new tires, new transmission 40k miles ago, $13,000 OBO. Rinai vent free LP heater, $100. 757-710-3876

8. LF deep freezer for sale. 757-678-3230

9. Metal 4ft patio bench, $40. Text preferred will send pics. 757-894-8342

10. Woods 72” Finish Mower, asking $1,500 OBO. 1-757-894-8877

11. 3 vintage clam baskets, $35. 2 live traps for coons cats etc., $35 Looking for a .38, .357, .45 caliber pistol. 1-757-387-7506

12. Amana electric range, $50 OBO, 4 burners work, oven works, rear state control has a little adjustment, need to get rid of it. 757-787-8455

13. Scrap metal for sale, in Parksley, couple hundred pounds, call for more information. 757-709-4063

14. LF 3 month old dog for sale, can afford $140. 757-678-3913

15. Desk with chair, 4 drawers. Dresser. 757-824-5389

16. Selling a 17′ Sundance Center Console Skiff (looks like a Carolina Skiff) with a 50 HP Honda 4 Stroke outboard and Load Rite trailer. Just spent over $1000 having carburetors rebuilt and motor compression tested . Has depth finder/fish finder. Everything in “impeccable” condition and READY TO GO. Asking $12,000. Located in Onancock but MD number 410.491.7337

17. LF for person who had a zero-turn Snapper mower for sale, Monday September 26, 2022. 1-757-665-4926

18. 4 matching rims for GMC Sierra truck. 1-757-256-0478

19. LF an electric stove in good condition. Call 757-693-0720

20. 20 to 25000 btu mini hearth fireplace propane heater, made by Hearth Rite Barley, used, asking $200. Goose neck rocker, has been recovered asking $50. 757-710-8418

21. LF pine trees, 6 to 8 inch in diameter, will come cut them, LF 100 trees, anywhere on the Eastern Shore. 443-532-8805

22. Lawn sweeper, 4 foot wide, $50 firm. 757-709-9255

23. Looking for a gently used refrigerator and a washing machine. 1-757-709-8949

24.Season fire wood like 4 or 5 truck loads. New queen size headboard $100. 1-732-581-9909

25. Two kitten brothers need a loving home. They are 3 months old, use litter box and love to be kissed. One is light gray and white and the other is dark gray and white. 1-757-787-7351

26. LF good condition walker with a seat in it. Cheap or free if possible 724-987-0884 in Onancock

27. Looking for 6 tickets to the Chincoteague Oyster Festival for Oct. 8 2022. Please call 757-665-6655 if you have any tickets for sale.

28. LF moped mechanic. 3 ton jack $60. Call 757-709-0923

29. 3 exercise bikes, not recumbent, sit down and pedal, all electronics work, $100 to $150. Bass guitar set up, includes amplifier head, Ibanez 5 string base, Peavy amplifier head, cabinet has 18 inch black widow, surrounded by 2 10 inch scorpions, $350 for all. Various drums in colors of burgundy, black and cream, 7-9 piece sets, $250 to $500, complete sets. 757-710-1490

30. 2007 Pontiac G6 for sale, $750, needs battery and some minor work. 757-709-3608

31. Walker for sale, $40. 302-983-1249 in Accomac