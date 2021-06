The Eastern Shore’s COVID-19 metrics were unchanged for the 4th consecutive day Tuesday morning. The Eastern Shore’s 7 day test positivity rate fell to 3.7%.

Virginia reported 158 additional COVID-19 test positives, however probable cases statewide were revised downward by 39.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 15 to 360 statewide.

10 additional deaths were reported statewide. with two fewer probable deaths.

