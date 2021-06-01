- Looking for a used 10 ft dump body. Looking for used house trailers for a mobile home park. 7578942028
- About 70 feet by 4ft tall of chain link fence, posts and other hardware included. Free. 757 787 7416 leave message if no answer.
- 7 1/2″ Table Jig Saw, Table Drill Press, Central Machinery 2.5 HP 12″ Planer Plainer. Call 757-894-7175 for Prices and Pictures.
- 2008 Hyundai tuscan SUV $3800
- Free to a good home. Complete set of Collier’s encyclopedias in very good condition. 24 volumes of 1974 edition. Must pick up in Belle Haven area. Please leave message. 7577100108
- Two new double-glazed windows each with three 14″ by 24″ windows in a 58″ vinyl frame – will take $100 for each. Two Bose surround sound systems to give big TVs big sound. One has 3 speakers and DVD player asking $200 (selling for $200 on EBAY) – asking $150. The other Bose surround sound system has 5 double-cube speakers and base unit — used ones are selling for about $400 online – asking $200. Seven large cast iron hot water radiators (probably weighs couple of tons) – free 7577871518
- 1985 or so Mercury 60 HP outboard motor. Needs water pump. 700 OBO. Controls included. 7577092892
- Looking to rent a 1 or 2 bedroom if owner can do this i would love to owner finance home please call 757-387-7064
- Upright walker lite with cup holder and storage bag $300 OBO. Guardian rollator with storage bag $40 OBO
- Cable box $15, Eureka upright vacuum $15 Colored tv $15, all 3 for $50 7573312598 Lf donation of microwave
- Wood stove needs bricks for insulation, free to take and rebuild, Some plank floorings from kitchen floor 300 square feet free 3025315932
- Kenmore air conditioner 11k BTU’s window unit comes with brackets 7577877969
- Craftsman 16 gallon wet dry shop vacuum$30 comes with all attachments, 55 gallon plastic drum with aluminum lid good for holding water $10. 100 children’s books in great shape $20 for all 8940823
- Bay liner 1995 18 foot fiberglass outboard comes with motor $1800 7574425728
- Wii game system with lots of games and accessories $80 7578548319
- 1993 gmc pickup extended cab, 4 wheel drive, needs intake gasket, 240k miles, 4 inch rough country lift kit $3000. Kids metal bunk bed set, comes with 6 door dresser with mirror $100 obo 7577090466
- 2 riding mowers 42 inch craftsman single cylinder $600, 48 inch twin cylinder riding mower $1000 7871574
- 1975 Outboard motor $700, 2010 alter classic Harley Davidson motorcycle, Lf upright freezer 7578948118
- 7573509849, 2010 Dodge Charger in good condition, 2003 Dodge Ram pickup truck, Lf washing machine for sale
- Troy built 7 speed riding mower 300 obo 7576931417
- 2 sets of 4 tires 255 70 r16 $40, Brand new 13 inch tires $125, 38 inch driveway scrape $125 like new 7105600
