  1. Looking for a used 10 ft dump body.  Looking for used house trailers for a mobile home park. 7578942028
  2. About 70 feet by 4ft tall of chain link fence, posts and other hardware included. Free. 757 787 7416 leave message if no answer.
  3.  7 1/2″ Table Jig Saw, Table Drill Press, Central Machinery 2.5 HP 12″ Planer Plainer. Call 757-894-7175 for Prices and Pictures.
  4. 2008 Hyundai tuscan SUV $3800
  5. Free to a good home. Complete set of Collier’s encyclopedias in very good condition. 24 volumes of 1974 edition. Must pick up in Belle Haven area. Please leave message. 7577100108
  6. Two new double-glazed windows each with three 14″ by 24″ windows in a 58″ vinyl frame – will take $100 for each.  Two Bose surround sound systems to give big TVs big sound. One has 3 speakers and DVD player asking $200 (selling for $200 on EBAY) – asking $150. The other Bose surround sound system has 5 double-cube speakers and base unit — used ones are selling for about $400 online – asking $200. Seven large cast iron hot water radiators (probably weighs couple of tons) – free 7577871518
  7. 1985 or so Mercury 60 HP outboard motor. Needs water pump. 700 OBO. Controls included. 7577092892
  8.  Looking to rent a 1 or 2 bedroom if owner can do this i would love to owner finance home please call 757-387-7064
  9. Upright walker lite with cup holder and storage bag $300 OBO. Guardian rollator with storage bag $40 OBO
  10. Cable box $15, Eureka upright vacuum $15 Colored tv $15, all 3 for $50 7573312598 Lf donation of microwave
  11. Wood stove needs bricks for insulation, free to take and rebuild, Some plank floorings from kitchen floor 300 square feet free 3025315932
  12. Kenmore air conditioner 11k BTU’s window unit comes with brackets 7577877969
  13. Craftsman 16 gallon wet dry shop vacuum$30 comes with all attachments, 55 gallon plastic drum with aluminum lid good for holding water $10. 100 children’s books in great shape $20 for all 8940823
  14. Bay liner 1995 18 foot fiberglass outboard comes with motor $1800 7574425728
  15. Wii game system with lots of games and accessories $80 7578548319
  16. 1993 gmc pickup extended cab, 4 wheel drive, needs intake gasket, 240k miles, 4 inch rough country lift kit $3000. Kids metal bunk bed set, comes with 6 door dresser with mirror $100 obo 7577090466
  17. 2 riding mowers 42 inch craftsman single cylinder $600, 48 inch twin cylinder riding mower $1000 7871574
  18. 1975 Outboard motor $700, 2010 alter classic Harley Davidson motorcycle, Lf upright freezer 7578948118
  19. 7573509849, 2010 Dodge Charger in good condition, 2003 Dodge Ram pickup truck, Lf washing machine for sale
  20. Troy built 7 speed riding mower 300 obo 7576931417
  21. 2 sets of 4 tires 255 70 r16 $40, Brand new 13 inch tires $125, 38 inch driveway scrape $125 like new 7105600