On Saturday, June 5, from 9 AM to 1 PM, the Cape Charles Rosenwald School Restoration Initiative will be participating in the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s Clean the Bay Day for a clean-up of the school grounds.

Participants can show their school and community spirit, join friends, neighbors and Cape Charles Elementary School Alumni, support the Cape Charles Rosenwald School renovation effort, and improve wildlife habitat and the quality of the watershed.

All who wish to participate must register by contacting Jen Lewis at the Town of Cape Charles, 757-414-1435 or reccordinator@capecharles. org.

Children under 18 are welcome, but must be accompanied by an adult. Gloves, insect spray, hand sanitizer, water and trash bags will be supplied.

The program will feature specials guests, including Congresswoman Elaine Luria. Gordo’s food truck will be serving from 11:30 AM to 1 PM.

The school site is located at 1200 Old Cape Charles Rd, Cape Charles between the railroad bridge and Bay Creek.

For more information, contact Linda Schulz, Cape Charles Rosenwald Restoration Initiative Board member, 617-460-0660

.