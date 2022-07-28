Health fairs take place the week of Aug. 7.

Eastern Shore Rural Health System will be celebrating National Health Center week with a series of health fairs.

At the health fairs, blood pressure readings will be given, glucose stick readings will be offered, and Rural Health staff will be there to talk about services offered like health education (health ed helps people manage diabetes for example) and help enrolling in insurance. Community organizations will be on hand to talk about services they offer.

Activities are from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. each day. Dates and locations are as follows:

Monday Aug. 8 at the Chincoteague Island Community Health Center, 4049 Main Street, Chincoteague Island, VA 23336.

Tuesday Aug. 9 at the Atlantic Community Health Center, 5219 Lankford Highway, New Church, VA 23415.

Wednesday Aug. 10 at the Onley Community Health Center, 20306 Badger Lane, Onley, VA 23418.

Thursday Aug. 11 at the Eastville Community Health Center, 17068 Lankford Highway Eastville, Va. 23347.

Friday Aug. 12 at the Franktown Community Health Center, 9159 Franktown Rd., Franktown, VA 23354.

Community organizations that have committed to participate include the Eastern Shore Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Eastern Shore Literacy Council, Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital and Riverside Home Health/Hospice, Telemon Corp., United Healthcare insurance, and the Eastern Shore Health District.

National Health Center Week is a decades-old, annual celebration recognizing the innovative, quality care provided by Community Health Centers nationwide.