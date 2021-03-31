Accomack County reported one additional COVID-19 hospitalization and Northampton reported one additional COVID-19 test positive in the Wednesday morning report from the Virginia Department of Health. All other metrics for the Eastern Shore were unchanged. The Eastern Shore processed 18 tests for a test positive rate of 5.5%.

Virginia reported 658 additional COVID-19 test positives with 437 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 27 to 883 statewide.

12 additional confirmed deaths were reported statewide but probable COVID-19 deaths were revised downward by two.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 16,060 tests for a test positive rate of 4%.

.