A private funeral service for Ida Williams of Philadelphia, PA will be held on Saturday at 1 PM at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD. A private family viewing will be held on Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the Funeral Home. Interment will be at the Maddox Family Cemetery, Marion, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD>.
Related Posts
Louis White Belote
January 10, 2018
Aurelise Pierre
November 11, 2020
Carol Ann Wray Barrineau
July 26, 2018
Peggy Linton of Parksley
February 3, 2020
Local Conditions
March 31, 2021, 9:21 am
Partly sunny
57°F
57°F
7 mph
real feel: 57°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 86%
wind speed: 7 mph SSE
wind gusts: 9 mph
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 6:49 am
sunset: 7:25 pm
17 minutes ago
Eastern Shore reports one additional COVID test positive and hospitalization - Shore Daily NewsAccomack County reported one additional COVID-19 hospitalization and Northampton reported one additional COVID-19 test positive in the Wednesday morning report from the Virginia Department of Health. ...