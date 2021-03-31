A private funeral service for Ida Williams of Philadelphia, PA will be held on Saturday at 1 PM at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD.  A private family viewing will be held on Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the Funeral Home.  Interment will be at the Maddox Family Cemetery, Marion, MD.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD>.