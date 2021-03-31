The Accomack County Board of Supervisors approved the FY22 budget at a special session Monday night. The budget contains a 5% raise for county employees who did not receive a mandated pay raise from the state. County Administrator Mike Mason said the funding for the raises and $50,000 in seed money for the county Economic Development Investment Program will come from a combination of additional anticipated real estate tax revenue and adjusting the amount the County will put in the rainy day fund. The budget has met little or no opposition as it has progressed through the various steps and hearings. The pay raise will take effect on July 1.

Also the Board approved a request by R&H contracting to again extend the completion date of the Eastern Shore Regional Library and Heritage Center to late July. This is the third extension granted to R&H. The original completion date was October 2020, but according to the contractor, supply shortages and labor issues related to the COVID-19 epidemic have caused the delays.

The company will reduce the construction contract amount $48,225 to compensate the County for additional expenses incurred as a result of the extension.

The Board also voted to approve a change order in the amount of $27,518 with a two week extension for R&H to relocate roof drain lines.

The current completion date is scheduled to be July 27,

.