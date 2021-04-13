The Eastern Shore reported four additional COVID-19 test positives Tuesday morning, with three in Accomack and one in Northampton. All other COVID-19 metrics were unmoved. The Eastern Shore processed 52 tests for a test positive rate of 7.6%.

As of Tuesday morning, 11,621 individuals in Accomack County have been given the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine and 8,367 have been fully vaccinated. In Northampton, 5,651 individuals have received the first shot and 4,085 have been given both.

Virginia reported 1,215 additional COVID-19 test positives with 831 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 14 statewide to 905.

17 additional deaths were reported statewide with three additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 17,212 tests for a test positive rate of 7%.

