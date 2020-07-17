The Eastern Shore Health District reported four new COVID-19 cases in Friday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health. Accomack County’s case total increased by three to 1,048 and Northampton’s increased by one to 277. Hospitalizations and deaths on the Eastern Shore remained unmoved. The Eastern Shore processed 46 tests Friday morning for a test positive rate of 8.6%.

Virginia added 946 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday morning and 56 additional cases.

65 new confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations were added Friday morning, with two additional probable COVID-10 hospitalizations. Virginia’s current COVID-19 hospitalizations trended upward Friday morning, with confirmed up 9 to 701 and pending test result up 26 to 470.

Virginia reported five additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths, which brings the overall total of 1,909.

Virginia processed 15,475 tests Friday morning for a test positive rate of 6.1%.

