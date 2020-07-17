The Accomack County Board of Supervisors were told by Assistant Administrator Rich Morrison that they have heard from VDOT concerning Smart Scale applications for road projects in the County. Morrison said that improvements to Rt 175 were included in the current round of smart scale approvals. He said, however, of the two applications for Rt 175, one being making it a 3 lane road and the other a 4 lane road. Morrison said that the 3 lane road application scored much higher than the 4 lane application. Morrison said that the cost of obtaining a right of way of $46 million would not be viable from VDOT.

The Board voted to apply for the three lane option for Rt. 175.

Also included was a plan to improve Market Street starting in the Town of Onley, going into the county and then into Onancock to Hill St. App[lication funding would be provided in the following manner. Onley and Onancock would each provide 25% of the application cost with the County providing the remaining 50%.

Morrison said that Onancock agreed to their share but Onley declined.

Supervisor Robert Crockett made a motion that the County direct staff to apply for the improvements if another source of revenue can be found to cover the remaining 25% of the application cost. The motion was approved.

One improvement that will not make the cut this year is Redwood Road. Chris Isdell from VDOT said that Redwood Road did not make the list because it did not confirm to the criteria that VDOT is using this year. When questioned by Supervisor Hart, Isdell said that the Redwood Road project can be considered in future years but it did not meet the qualifications this year.

