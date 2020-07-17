Funeral services for Mrs. Jean Smith Mears, of Onancock, will be conducted from the graveside at the Fairview Lawn Cemetery on Wednesday morning at 11, with The Reverend Charles W. Parks III officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may bemade to the Eastern Shore SPCA, P.O. Box 164, Onley, VA, 23418 (www.shorespca.org) or to Onley United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 98, Onley, VA 23418.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes. com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

.