The Eastern Shore reported four additional COVID-19 test positives Friday morning, with two in each county. All other Eastern Shore COVID-19 metrics were unmoved. The Eastern Shore processed 35 tests in Friday’s numbers for a test positive rate of 11.4%.

Virginia added 888 additional COVID-19 test positives in Friday’s report with 90 additional probable cases

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations in Virginia fell by 17 to 876 statewide. Virginia has over 3,400 hospital beds available for potential COVID-19 patients.

9 new deaths were reported by the Virginia Department of Health.

Virginia processed 18,943 tests in Friday’s numbers for a test positive rate of 4.6%.

