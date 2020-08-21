The Accomack County Board of Supervisors received a report on Boat Landing Permit Fee Options at Wednesday night’s meeting. At an earlier meeting, citizens complained of ramp use by mainly out of state vehicles. Quinby has a fee for use by both residents and non residents.

According to Deputy County Administrator Stewart Hall said a legal opinion by attorney Steve Micas opined that charging out of state users for ramp use while not charging local residents could be considered discriminatory but that case study shows that requiring a sticker for parking is not.

Supervisor Robert Crockett proposed that individuals who have registered boats in the county receive free parking stickers with their tax bills. Out of county or out of state users would be able to purchase a sticker. Supervisor Paul Muhle said that Crockett’s proposal is very fair. Treasurer James Lilliston asked the Board not to adopt the policy until there could be a process put in place to process the stickers. Further action will be taken in the September meeting.

