1.LF 2-3 bed 1-2 bath home for rent, between Onley and the Maryland line, within price range of $750, must allow pets 757-894-9414 call between 8 AM and 10:30 AM

2.Craftsman self-propelled push mower, like new $175 443-523-5741

3.Double bed $30, water softener $100 757-665-4051

4.LF above ground pool w/ working parts in good condition 757-999-0083

5.Cement mixer 6cu.ft. capacity w/ new electric motor $150, 4×9 heavy duty utility cart w/ 6,000 pound capacity $325, GE heavy duty large capacity dryer $125 732-757-6665

6.1997 Dodge pickup, 2002 Chevy S10 grill, Jeep Cherokee 894-8285

7.LF 23-950-12 tire 709-3844

8.LF car 757-350-0407

9.757-331-2598 color tv, upright vacuum cleaner, house phone, LF sofa

10.4 Antique chairs, 1947 Cadillac $1,500 as is 443-366-7231

11.2002 Suzuki LTF 250, needs new starter $150, 757-665-1284

12.665-6279 laying hens, brown eggs, garden vegetables (tomatoes & squash)

13.Gas grill w/ 5 knobs, 2 burners w/ extra burner for sauce pan $75 387-0805

14.LF 1 bedroom apartment 757-505-5508

15:757-710-5238 Call after 4:30 LF somebody to work on a backhoe, 4ft box scrape w/ 5 teeth, heavy duty bush hog $600, LF statues for yard decorations

16.LF Carpenter to work on a ceiling 757-894-7577

17.Medium sized Rubbermaid shed 757-787-7969

18:10in. Heavy duty stainless steel crab pot puller w/ davit, LF small stand behind boat console 757-710-8645

19.18ft Wellcraft boat, center console, 90 Mercury $1,500 894-0413

20.1984 Chevy, 4wd, runs beautiful, no rust $2,500, 1987 Dodge Ram pickup, runs good, 4wd, $800 757-336-0634