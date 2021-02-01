Pictured: Carla Savage-Wells is pictured with her daughter, Sheridan, and husband, Norm, on Oct. 21. She died Oct. 25. Courtesy of the Eastern Shore First.

Our local community has been blessed with teachers who go above and beyond their calling to lift and encourage others, making an indelible impression which lasts a lifetime. One such teacher had that influence whether in school, in her church, participating in local organizations or just everyday interactions with others. This week, Kelley visited with Pat Taylor Savage as she reflected on her longtime friend’s community contributions and the scholarship which is being set up to honor the legacy of Carla Savage Wells: