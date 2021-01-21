The Eastern Shore reported 16 additional COVID-19 test positives Thursday morning, with 11 in Accomack and five in Northampton. All other COVID-19 metrics remained unchanged. The Eastern Shore processed 126 tests for a test positive rate of 12.6%.

So far, 1,354 residents have received dose one of the COVID-19 vaccination and 66 have been fully vaccinated. In Northampton, 618 residents have been given the first dose and 36 have received the second.

Virginia reported 3,160 test positives with 853 probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 54 to 2,705 statewide.

74 additional deaths were reported statewide with five additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 24,529 tests for a test positive rate of 12.8%.

