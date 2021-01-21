The former Bay Coast Railroad offers 49.1 miles of a primarily flat and straight right of way and presents an opportunity for a shared-use path connecting communities, businesses, and State/Federal parks throughout Northampton and Accomack Counties. As the abandoned railroad runs mostly parallel to US Route 13, a VDOT-designated Corridor of statewide significance, there is opportunity to reduce conflict points between vehicles and pedestrians and bicyclists on US Route 13 with a parallel shared-use path; but more importantly, the shared-use path would improve pedestrian and cyclist mobility, accessibility, and safety by providing a separate, dedicated facility to those more vulnerable users of the state’s transportation infrastructure.

VDOT initiated the Eastern Shore Rail to Trail Study to assess the feasibility of converting the former Bay Coast Railroad into a shared use path. The abandoned railroad corridor spans Northampton County and Accomack County and travels through the Towns of Hallwood, Bloxom, Parksley, Onley, Melfa, Keller, and Painter in Accomack County and the Towns of Exmore, Nassawadox, Eastville, Cheriton, and Cape Charles in Northampton County. The study area extends approximately 50 miles between the Town of Cape Charles and the Town of Hallwood.

This study sought to evaluate existing conditions, identify the preferred alignment, develop construction and maintenance cost estimates, and provide options for a management structure. While the shared use path alignment will largely follow the abandoned railroad right of way, the study sought to identify potential connections into Town and County destinations in the vicinity of the railroad alignment.

The study gathered feedback from state and federal agencies, affected localities, special interest groups, and the general public.

Murray also said that the cost of the project is extensive but it would be distributed over several years.