The Eastern Shore reported 10 additional COVID-19 test positives Friday morning, with eight in Accomack and two in Nortampton. Accomack also reported one additional hospitalization. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 40 tests for a test positive rate of 25%.

As of Friday’s report, Accomack County has vaccinated 1,571 individuals with the first dose and fully vaccinated 68. In Northampton, 741 have received dose one and 39 have received both.

Virginia reported 2,692 additional COVID-19 test positives with 1,455 probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association report was not yet updated as of 9:15 AM.

58 additional COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide with four additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 24,875 tests for a test positive rate of 10.8%.

