The Accomack County Board of Supervisors approved the Acccomack County Vulnerable Areas Maps at their meeting Wednesday. The maps are based on the NOAA Height Tide Flooding Maps and Accomack County Water Level Rise and High Tide Flooding advisory information. These maps will be distributed to prospective and new owners of property. The Board also authorized the public distribution of the maps and advisory information.

Planning Director Morrison told the board that the purpose of this is to make sure that information is available that this information is available to potential buyers and recent buyers of waterfront property. Morrison said the information would be posted on the county Web site and via written hand out in the future.

The Board approved the motion unanimously.

