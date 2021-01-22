1.LF 2-3 bed 1-2 bath home or trailer for rent, between Onley and the Maryland line, within price range of $750, must allow pets 757-894-9414

2.Samsung Galaxy A21 phone w/ case $70, work/computer desk $20, 4 drawer dresser $20 443-859-5273

3.Drake Mallard decoy lamp w/ black walnut base $75 302-430-4645

4.LF caregiver for bed-bound woman, 4 hour shift to live in including room and board, to be negotiated 859-351-0463

5.LF 1 bedroom apartment 757-709-0271

6.2004 15hp Yamaha boat motor 757-693-1103

7.Fireplace $80 757-709-2268

8.32in flatscreen tv in good condition $75 obo, 2 cell phones $50 apiece 757-787-7969

9.443-366-4412 Computer stand, antique Coca-Cola machine, jukebox

10.Ford E-350 box van/truck, 14ft box, diesel motor $5,000, runs great 789-3333

11.1964 Ford Falcon 4 door, $1,700 410-632-0314

12.Maytag Refrigerator/freezer, white, frost free, clean $100, wine rack 231 bottle, 2 stackable pieces, 45in wide 6ft 10 in tall, very sturdy $200 757-665-4932

13.LF 275gal oil tank 757-709-2682

14.Converti-bench, white, brand new in box $75, 20 girl’s dresses $10 apiece, like new, girl’s monster high bike $20 443-880-1331

15.GE Microwave $100, exercise machine 443-235-3597 ask for Bob

16.Upright vacuum, color tv, house phone 757-331-2598

17.LF Mobile home, LF Chevy S10 pickup 757-387-7713