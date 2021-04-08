The Eastern Shore reported 10 additional COVID-19 test positives with five in both Accomack and Northampton. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 104 tests for a test positive rate of 9.6%

As of Thursday morning, 11,212 individuals in Accomack County have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 7,248 have been fully vaccinated. In Northampton, 5,398 have received the first dose and 3,602 have received both.

Virginia reported 1,496 additional COVID-19 test positives w with 432 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 18 to 923 statewide.

23 additional deaths were reported statewide with two additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 27,024 tests for a test positive rate of 5.5%.

.