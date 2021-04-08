At Tuesday night’s Accomack County School Board work session, the Board decided to expand in-person learning to four days a week for hybrid students.

All pre-K through 5th grade students will transition to four days on April 19, while middle and high school following on April 26. Students who chose virtual instruction will still have that option.

Also it was decided to cancel this year’s prom for high school students, and changed guidelines to allow for one student per seat now on school buses.

This will be the second prom season that has been cancelled.

.