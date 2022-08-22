1.Female pitbull puppy for sale, 3 months old, has all shots, looking for best offer. 757-387-2240 in Parksley

2. Cub Cadet 1042 riding mower. Runs well. Needs deck. $100.00 without battery, $150.00 with battery

757-789-5364

3. Beautiful Custom Train Table – Coffee Table style with working trains! 757-819-8034

4. Boat for Sale! Aluminum Lowe Sea Nymph 16 foot boat. Repowered in 2019 with a Yamaha F25 4 stroke with power trim and tilt. Engine has 60 hours. All titles. Ethanol gas only. Boat, engine and trailer, $5,300. 1-484-554-7737

5. 2005 Honda pilot runs and drives great cold ac 3rd row seating $3,900. 1-443-523-5741

6. A upright piano. A electro organ. Tin for animal shelter. All free. 1-804-296-6022

7. China cabinet with 3 drawers and bottom storage area and top half china area with light. Will be glad to send picture. Location: Onancock. 757-710-3094

8. Dining room set, price negotiable at $400, very flexible. 6 piece living room set, $200. 757-710-5144

9. Old comic books, Superman and something else, immaculate condition. Large photos of famous basketball players like Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan. 2013 Ford Taurus, has a small power steering problem, was a police car, will cost $900 to fix, will sell for a fair price. 757-993-0539 in Bloxom

10. 2 acres of land between Leemont and Parksley. 757-710-8270

11. 24 inch colored flatscreen tv. Hot water heater. Mercedes diagnostic computer. 757-854-8100

12. Free vintage love seat, needs work, free twin size mattress, good condition, free single chair, needs work. LF someone with a truck to pick up yard debris and bring to Wachapreague landfill. Free Kate Spade between-the-toe sandals, navy blue leather with charm and bow, $ 20, new. 1-757-787-7351

13. 1998 Mustang V6 car, is complete with title, only good for parts car. 1-443-523-5741

14. 2008 HHR vehicle, very nice car, inspected in Virginia, 4 good tires, nice and clean, $4,000. 757-894-0417

15. 2002 Ford Mustang Convertible, $4,000. Generator, brand new in box, $700. 2 Stihl weedeaters, $100 apiece. 757-777-2506

16. 15 acres of tillable land to lease just outside Leemont. 2 buildings full of items. LF nice high caliber pistol. 757-387-7506

17. LF anyone who has grapes. LF educators who need pictures to decorate class rooms, I have famous artwork. 410-251-9040

18. LF room or house share for rent between Parksley and Melfa. 757-709-4685

19. In Bloxom, downed tree, good size, if someone wants to cut it up you can have all the wood, good burnin’ wood. 757-694-5028 or 757-694-5640

20. For Sale White Wicker Patio Set Sofa, 2 chairs, end table, 2 plant holders $125. 2 white ladder back chairs with rush webbing $35. Call 757-710-8835 for information

21. Wheelchair lift that hooks onto a van or car. Then I have a 10ft. wheelchair ramp for sale. call for price (757)789-5287

22. Dark brown heavy duty Long entertainment center, not tall, but wide. 3 sections, drawer on each side, center has storage, price reduced to $100. 757-235-6312 in Princess Anne, Md.

23. LF cheap vehicle for a neighbor, car, truck or van, price range, $600-$700 if possible. LF 2 bedroom place to rent. 410-422-8973

24. 55 gallon drums, metal and plastic. 300 gallon plastic totes. LF roofing sheet metal, 2-3 foot wide x 20 feet long, used is fine. 757-505-6863

