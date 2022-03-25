Pictured (left to right): Mentor Brook Thomas, Mentor Elvin Hess, Skyler Outten, Oscar Melendez-Vera, Dev Patel (Lead Programmer), our 2022 robot “The Metal Jacket”, Ashley Zodun, Abigail Zodun (Team Co-Captain), Tyler Zodun (Driver, Team Co-Captain), Mentor Stephanie Zodun, Nick Fernandez, Mentor Mike Zodun (Mentors Tim Anderson and Matt Goldstine were not pictured) Photo by Annie Hess.

The Shorebots (FRC Team 1908) traveled to Colonial Heights 3/20/22 and competed against 18 other FIRST robotics teams. The Shorebots finished the day #5 in the qualification round and was the #1 pick of the 3rd alliance in the finals. The robot performed well, finishing with one of the highest Offensive Power Ratings (an objective measure calculating the contribution of a team on average to the match score) but ultimately were defeated in the semi-finals by a defensive powerhouse alliance.

The Shorebots were also awarded the prestigious Quality Award. This award celebrates machine robustness in concept and fabrication. To win this award: •. A team must be able to describe their quality plan i.e. how their design ensures robustness throughout the entire competition. • The entire machine demonstrates quality: workmanship, welds, attachment systems, wiring, paint, etc. • The machine can withstand the rigors of competition – maintaining functionality, including the use of designed-in redundancy and risk mitigation measures. • Building the machine contributes to the team’s success.

The Shorebots have now been awarded two prestigious awards this season, in addition to the Quality Award from Week 3 they were also given the Industrial Design Award for Week 1.

“It was a very successful weekend, and we have to thank our partners and sponsors (NASA WFF, Northampton County Public Schools, and ACE Hardware) along with our mentors, friends and families of our students for whom we are truly grateful,” said Team Mentor Brook Thomas. “For the first time in the team’s history we will be traveling to the District Tournament on April 7-9 at the Hampton Coliseum. The event is open and free to the public on April 8 and 9. Come out and join our team in the cheering section as we work toward earning a spot to compete in the World Finals in Houston, TX April 20-23.”

Follow the Shorebot’s season at https://www.thebluealliance.com/team/1908 and watch future events live at https://twitch.tv/firstchesapeake.