Pictured: Book carts were used to organize the distribution of free test kits at the public libraries. The libraries have no more kits due to the popularity of the program.

(Accomac, Virginia) January 18, 2022 – The distribution of free COVID-19 rapid test kits by Eastern Shore Public Library has been so successful that the supply has been depleted. The kits, supplied by the Virginia Department of Health, have been distributed by public libraries across the Commonwealth as a means to supplement testing resources of local health district offices and medical facilities. With the surge in COVID-19 cases, the supply could not keep up with the demand. The Shore’s four libraries are not expecting more test kits until mid-February. Library staff asks that the public stop calling about the test kits until that time.

The federal free distribution of tests kits is now in operation by requesting kits at www.covidtests.gov. The kits will be mailed by U.S. Postal Service so you must enter your mailing address. Each mailing address will get four test kits mailed within a couple of weeks. The Eastern Shore Health District is holding free test clinics regularly. Dates and locations can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/eastern-shore/ .

