It is certainly too soon to speculate as to whether the drop in the COVID test positive number in Tuesday’s Virginia Department of Health report constitutes the anticipated demise of the recent surge. But on Tuesday’s report, Accomack County’s number of 135 test positives reported for Monday fell to 59. Northampton’s number of test positives fell from 39 test positives Monday to 25 on Tuesday. Unfortunately the number of hospitalizations in Accomack County jumped to 9 while there was only one hospitalization in Northampton County. There were no deaths in either county.

Areas of the Northeast are now experiencing a decline in their test positive count, Some of the reasons for the decline on the Shore could be due to the weekend effect. There also could have been fewer tests administered on Monday due to the MLK holiday.

It will take several reports with lower totals to determine if this is the beginning of the waning of the Omicron variant that has caused a surge in local test positives over the last two weeks.

