Boys Basketball

The Broadwater boys basketball team traveled to play Denbigh Baptist. The Vikings won the game by a score of 61 to 27. The Vikings improve to 5-4 on the season. The Vikings will be in action on Thursday as they host Portsmouth Christian.

The Nandua Warriors boys basketball team traveled to play the Arcadia Firebirds. The Warriors Warriors on the game by a score of 54 to 49. The Warriors improve to 2-5 on the season and the Firebirds fall to 2-6 on the season. The Warriors will be in action again tomorrow as they host the Northampton Yellow Jackets and the Firebirds will play on Thursday vs the Chincoteague Ponies.

Girls Basketball

The Broadwater girls basketball team traveled to play Denbigh Baptist. The Vikings won the game by a score of 41 to 38. The Lady Vikings improve to 3-1 on the season. The Lady Vikings will be in action on Thursday as they host Portsmouth Christian.