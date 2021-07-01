(ACCOMAC, VIRGINIA) June 30, 2021 – Eastern Shore Public Library (ESPL) in Accomac and the Northampton Free Library in Nassawadox will have revised hours July 1 to August 13, 2021. The Accomac library will be open 10:00 am to 5:00 pm Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. It will be open 10:00 am to 8:00 pm on Tuesdays and 9:00 am to 1:00 pm on Saturdays. The library in Nassawadox will be open 10:00 am to 5:00 pm Tuesdays and Fridays and from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm on Thursdays.

All four public libraries on the Eastern Shore of Virginia are open for readers to check-out books and use the computers. Curbside pickup is available upon request. The Eastern Shore Room is available for local history research by appointment. The Summer Reading Program is underway. ESPL offers free downloadable eBooks and audiobooks for any cardholder.

Northampton Free Library is temporarily closed on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays due to staffing challenges. The revised schedule enables ESPL to fulfill the state requirements for minimum standards for public libraries and meet the appointed times for the library’s Summer Food Program at both libraries.

For more information about library hours and services, call ESPL at 757-787-3400 during hours of operation. Many library services are listed at www.espl.org.

