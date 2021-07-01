Virginia’s new marijuana laws are now in effect. Anyone 21 and over can possess up to an ounce of marijuana or an equivalent amount of a cannabis product, such as edibles or vape oil.

Adults caught with more than an ounce on them in a public place will face a $25 civil penalty. Those with more than a pound of marijuana in their possession can be convicted of a felony that comes with at least a year in prison and up to a 10-year sentence and a $250,000 fine.

Anyone under 21 caught with marijuana could face up to a $25 fine and be ordered to enter a substance abuse treatment or education program.

The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, the Virginia General Assembly’s watchdog agency, recommended changes to add a misdemeanor possession charge if someone has more than the set limit of an ounce but less than a pound on them in public.

Although people can legally cultivate marijuana plants beginning July 1, it will still be illegal for anyone to buy cannabis seeds or cuttings needed to grow those plants. Households are allowed to grow four marijuana plants and all plants must be away from public view and be tagged with the grower’s name.

The four plant limit applies to the entire household and is not per individual.

People will be allowed to share small amounts of seeds with one another, but they can’t sell them.

