One person is dead and another was flown to the hospital after a crash Wednesday morning on North Bayside Road in Cheriton.

Virginia State Police say the crash happened around 8:20 a.m. in the 21000 block of North Bayside Road, just north of Cheriton. Unconfirmed reports say a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and struck a telephone pole near the Cheriton Post Office.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was medevaced.

