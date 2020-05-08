(Accomac, Va.) – The Eastern Shore Health District is reaching out to residents to understand more about COVID-19 and help prevent further spread in our community. We are offering free COVID-19 testing at a drive-thru testing clinic and the opportunity to complete a 5-minute questionnaire. Your participation is voluntary and any information you provide in the questionnaire will remain confidential. If you choose not to participate, it will not affect your access to testing.

The event will be held on Friday and Saturday, May 8th and 9th, at Eastern Shore Community College from 10 am-6 pm Friday and 9 am-4 pm Saturday or until testing supplies run out. Our trained teams from the Virginia National Guard will administer the tests and Health Department staff will provide you information on how to best protect yourself and others from COVID-19 transmission. You will receive a call from the Eastern Shore Health District with your results.

If you have any questions about this project, you may contact the Eastern Shore Health District at 757-787-5880. You can also visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html or vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus for the latest information on how to protect yourself and your community from COVID-19.

