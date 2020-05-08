According to Friday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health, Accomack and Northampton County added no new COVID-19 cases. Accomack County’s total case count remains at 463 and Northampton’s is 149.

Also according to the report, Accomack County’s hospitalizations and deaths were flat, with 22 and seven respectively.

Northampton County did add two hospitalizations, for nine total, and two new deaths, for five total.

Northampton County has now fallen behind Buckingham County in case rate and is 4th in Virginia. Accomack County remains second, behind only Richmond County.

Outbreaks on the Eastern Shore also remained the same.

Virginia added 737 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing its total overall count to 21,274. The State also added 35 new probable cases, for a total of 1,068. The Commonwealth also added 105 new hospitalizations statewide, and lost one probable hospitalization, going from 21 to 20. 42 new deaths were reported, bringing the overall total to 787, with 470 of the deaths being at lonterm care facilities.

Virginia processed 6,662 tests on Thursday, for a positive test rate of 11.06%.