(ACCOMAC, VIRGINIA) May 5, 2020 – The Eastern Shore Public Library (ESPL) will host a virtual “Social Security 101” seminar on Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. Matt Baxter, Social Security’s public affairs specialist for Delaware, Maryland, and the Eastern Shore of Virginia, will serve as the presenter. This two hour free seminar will cover the purpose and eligibility criteria for all of the Social Security Administration’s benefit programs. Participants can join the seminar by telephone or computer.

Besides retirement benefits, Social Security also offers disability benefits to individuals aged 18 years and older and survivor benefits to children and widowed spouses. Concerns about the future solvency of these programs will be addressed. Then an overview of the online services available through Social Security’s website will be provided. Workers can use these services throughout their careers for financial planning purposes and later, while collecting Social Security, to manage their benefits. Finally, there will be a discussion about how to best protect yourself from the ongoing Social Security telephone scams targeting everyone, regardless of age, living in America. A Question and Answer session will follow the presentation. This program is relevant to everyone aged 18 years and older.

Registration for this free event can be done at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SocSec101 by calling the library at (757) 787-3400 and ask for Cara Burton. This will be a Zoom slideshow presentation. Those who do not have access to a computer, or would prefer not to participate by computer, will be provided a phone number and meeting code through which they may participate by teleconference.

For more information, call Cara Burton, Library Director, at Eastern Shore Public Library at (757) 787-3400 or visit the library’s website at espl.org.